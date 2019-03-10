Deadly protests shake Iraq

Iraqi officials imposed a curfew in Baghdad on Thursday after anti-government protests this week killed at least 21 people. Hundreds of protesters still crowded into Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, where police responded with live bullets and tear gas. Three other cities have set curfews since Tuesday as the protests spread across the country.

What sparked the uprising? Frustration over a lack of jobs and basic services grew into calls to bring down the government. More than 200 people have been injured, and authorities have cut off internet access to control the spread of information. The unrest is straining the Iraqi coalition government in a country caught in the middle of tensions between the United States and Iran.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report on how the United States pulled all nonessential staff from Iraq over rising tensions with Iran.