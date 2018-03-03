Deadly nor’easter moves offshore

Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remained under flood warnings Saturday as a powerful storm moved hundreds of miles out into the Atlantic Ocean. The deadly nor’easter has inundated roads, snapped trees, and knocked out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses. So far, the storm has claimed seven lives, including two children. A man and a 6-year-old boy were killed in Virginia, while an 11-year-old boy in New York state and a man in Rhode Island died. A 77-year-old woman in Baltimore died after a branch from a tree in her yard struck her. A 25-year-old man in Connecticut and a 57-year-old man in Pennsylvania man died after trees fell on their cars. Governors in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Virginia have declared states of emergency.