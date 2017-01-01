Death toll rises in Egypt’s worst ever terror attack

UPDATE: Egyptian officials say the death toll from Friday's mosque attack has risen to 235, with at least 109 injured. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi declared three days of official mourning and convened a meeting of high-level security officials. He vowed the attack “will not go unpunished.”

OUR EARLIER REPORT (10:45 a.m.): A Friday attack targeting a mosque in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula killed at least 200 people, Egypt’s state news agency reported. The attackers set off an explosion and opened fire on worshippers at al-Rawdah mosque during a sermon, police officials said. The mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the province’s capital, el-Arish, is popular with Sufis, members of Islam’s mystical movement. Egypt’s MENA news agency said 135 other people sustained injuries in the attack, making it the deadliest ever targeting Egyptian civilians. No group has claimed responsibility, but Egypt continues to battle Islamic State militants in northern Sinai.