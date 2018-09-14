Deadly landslide buries Philippine mining community

PHILIPPINES: A landslide triggered by Typhoon Mangkhut buried a gold-mining community in a river of debris, with 40 bodies discovered Monday in Itogon. The super typhoon slammed into the northern Philippine province of Luzon on Saturday, killing at least 69 with numbers expected to rise. The typhoon left damage in Hong Kong and Macau Monday, striking also mainland China in Guangdong, its most populous province, leaving so far four dead.

SYRIA: Russia says the bombing of Idlib won’t stop, but it plans to open humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee—where to is unclear, at this point in the seven-year war. Idlib residents are taking shelter underground , digging, expanding, and equipping caves.

NICARAGUA: Thousands of Nicaraguans took to the streets of the capital on Sunday to brave an ongoing crackdown on dissent and to call for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega.

ZIMBABWE: Authorities are targeting churches to curb gatherings after a cholera outbreak in the capital killed dozens in the past week.

RUSSIA: After years of harassing opposition figure Aleksei A. Navalny, the Putin regime now has challenged him to a fight: “I promise to make nice, juicy mincemeat out of you in a few minutes,” said the head of President Vladimir Putin’s personal security detail.

MACEDONIA: The United States plans to increase cybersecurity cooperation with Skopje after U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis accused Russia of meddling in an upcoming referendum. Moscow opposes the Sept. 30 vote to change the country’s name to the Republic of Northern Macedonia, which is part of an agreement with Greece paving the way for the Balkan nation to join NATO and the European Union.

SOUTH KOREA: President Moon Jae-in said he would press for “irreversible, permanent peace” with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un when the two sit down to talk later this week in Pyongyang, the first such summit in the North in 11 years.

CHINA: All roads leading to a China-Iran alliance pass through Xianjing, writes Asian scholar Robert D. Kaplan, and that’s why China is going to extreme lengths to subjugate its Uighur population living there.

