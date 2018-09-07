Deadly floods, landslides devastate southwest Japan

Rescue workers in southwest Japan searched for survivors Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides and floods, leading to an estimated 100 deaths and dozens of people reported missing. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga in a Monday news conference said authorities confirmed 87 people had died, while 13 others showed no vital signs when responders found them. The rains caused rivers to overflow and flood cities, leaving many people climbing onto rooftops for shelter. Power companies said nearly 13,000 customers lost electricity and hundreds of thousands of others had no water. Authorities warned that more landslides could still occur even after the rains ceased. The Japanese government over the weekend created an emergency task force and deployed troops, firefighters, and relief aid to the affected regions. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government has expanded the search and rescue efforts and dispatched 75,000 troops and emergency workers. “The rescue teams are doing their utmost,” he said.