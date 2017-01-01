Deadly flooding and landslides in South Asia affect millions

Seasonal rainfall and landslides across parts of South Asia have led to the deaths of more than 100 people and have affected millions more, officials said this week. Nepal’s National Emergency Operation Center said at least 78 people died there and 32 others remain missing. Nepalese authorities deployed more than 40,000 soldiers and police officers to distribute food, tents, and medicine to those affected. In the northeastern Indian state of Assam, flooding killed at least 19 people and affected about 4.5 million others. More than 85,000 people sought shelter in 187 official camps, according to the state-run disaster agency. In the eastern Bihar state, at least 24 people died as rising rivers submerged homes. In Bangladesh, at least 12 people, most of them farmers, were killed by lightening strikes, while flooding in the north affected more than 100,000 people.

The region is currently facing its annual monsoon rainy season, which runs from June until September.