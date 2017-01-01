Deadly earthquakes shake Philippines

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the central Philippines on Tuesday, one day after another quake killed at least 16 people. Schools and offices in San Julian in Eastern Samar province suspended activities and officials cut off power as a precaution. No deaths were immediately reported in Tuesday’s quake. Monday’s quake struck near the town of Bodega on the Philippine island of Luzon. It brought down a supermarket and damaged other buildings, including an international airport terminal. Rescue workers searched the rubble for any survivors overnight. Since the initial quake, seismologists have recorded more than 400 aftershocks.