D.C. keeps peace during white supremacist march

Demonstrators turned out in the nation’s capital on Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Patrol cars escorted a group of about 30 white supremacists from a Metro station to a park near the White House as thousands of counterprotesters chanted and spoke against the group. Jason Kessler, who organized the Charlottesville rally, also led the Washington, D.C., event. He wanted to return to Charlottesville, but the city denied his group a permit after last year’s rally, when a man drove a car into a crowd of counterprotesters and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Determined to keep the peace, police in Washington closed down streets and set up barricades to keep demonstrators and counterprotesters apart. Meanwhile, in Charlottesville, hundreds gathered in a park to speak out against racism and honor Heyer.