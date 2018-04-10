D.C. intern charged in doxing incident
by Kent Covington
Posted 10/04/18, 11:12 am
U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday arrested a congressional intern they believe was responsible for publishing the personal information of at least one Republican senator online. Jackson Cosko, 27, has been charged with both federal and local offenses, including making public restricted information and unauthorized access of a government computer. Cosko has worked with Democratic Sens. Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein of California and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, whom he worked for from January of last year until May of this year as a legislative correspondent and systems administrator. He also reportedly worked as an unpaid intern for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.
The home addresses and cell phone numbers of numerous senators appeared online in recent weeks as some political activists looked to pressure lawmakers into opposing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Comments
news2mePosted: Thu, 10/04/2018 12:53 pm
What the Dems do is just evil. But they don't even see it. They just think the end justifies the means. The bottom line is to GET RID OF TRUMP by any means! The Dems feel they MUST be running things or all isn't right with the world. They were against Trump even before he took office just because he got elected. Do you ever get the feeling that the Dems were cheating on the elections and EXPECTED to win? Hillary was confident she was going to be Pres. She was promised. So the people who promised got mad and are taking it out on Trump. Obama never supported Hillary. I don't think he wanted her to be Pres. It's sad tho that since they can't get to Trump, they are taking out ANYONE connected to him. The mainstream media should be ashamed of reporting without investigating what is false. CBS is SO BIASED! They can't go against the Dems because they are Dems. It would look bad for the Dems in the swamp and the ones running for office right now if they said anything against them.