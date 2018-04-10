D.C. intern charged in doxing incident

U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday arrested a congressional intern they believe was responsible for publishing the personal information of at least one Republican senator online. Jackson Cosko, 27, has been charged with both federal and local offenses, including making public restricted information and unauthorized access of a government computer. Cosko has worked with Democratic Sens. Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein of California and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, whom he worked for from January of last year until May of this year as a legislative correspondent and systems administrator. He also reportedly worked as an unpaid intern for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.

The home addresses and cell phone numbers of numerous senators appeared online in recent weeks as some political activists looked to pressure lawmakers into opposing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.