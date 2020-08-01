Day 2 of GOP convention features Trump family, Pompeo

The Republican National Convention on Tuesday began with a half-hour video of President Donald Trump pardoning a prisoner and attending a naturalization ceremony. The party continued to promote the president’s policy successes as the foundation of his reelection effort. Vice President Mike Pence will speak tonight.

What were the key takeaways? Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, appearing in a recorded video during his official trip to Israel, lauded Trump for putting his America First vision into action. Other speakers included Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann as well as two of the president’s children, Eric and Tiffany. First lady Melania Trump closed out the night with a speech from the White House Rose Garden, where she described her husband as a dedicated and passionate leader. She also expressed concern over racial unrest in the country and her “deepest sympathy” to those affected by the pandemic.

