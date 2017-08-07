Database management or voter suppression?

WASHINGTON—If you don’t exercise your right to vote, should you keep it indefinitely?

That’s one question the U.S. Supreme Court will consider during its next term. The high court plans to review Husted v. Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute to determine whether Ohio can purge voter rolls of those who fail to cast a ballot during a six-year period and do not respond to mailed requests to confirm their voter registration.

A few dynamics are at play here. Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, a Republican who’s also running for governor, claims when he was first elected in 2011 some Ohio counties had more registered voters than adult residents—fostering potential voter fraud. If someone moves to a different state and Ohio never updates it database, that person—registered in two places—could theoretically cast more than one ballot. Since 2011, Ohio county election officials have removed 1.7 million duplicate registrations and more than 580,000 deceased voters from the state’s voter rolls, Husted claims.

If someone doesn’t respond to a mailer after two years and doesn’t vote for six years, automatically erasing him or her from the state’s voting rolls is an efficient and practical solution to maintaining an up-to-date database, said Husted, who has support from conservative legal groups.

“In total, that’s four to six years without anything happening, and if at any time during that period you contact the state or you show up to vote, it all starts over,” Robert Popper, a Judicial Watch senior attorney who filed an amicus curiae brief to the Supreme Court in support of Husted, told me. “It’s just not a real hardship.”

Not everyone agrees. The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio challenged the practice in 2016. President Barack Obama’s Justice Department filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to strike down the policy. The court sided with the ACLU and ordered Ohio not to purge its voter rolls ahead of the 2016 election.

“Ohio’s purge of eligible voters has served as a powerful mechanism of voter suppression,” said Freda Levenson, the ACLU of Ohio’s legal director. “We are confident that the Supreme Court will uphold the correct decision from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and will ultimately ensure that eligible Ohio voters may not be stricken from the rolls.”

Last week, the Trump administration rescinded the brief and filed a new one, joining Husted as he challenges the ruling before the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump has a clear stake in this. In January, he claimed 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in 2016, and then he established a federal voter fraud commission in May to prove it.

For Popper, the case isn’t really about voter fraud; it’s about a state being denied its right to ensure its voter rolls contain only eligible voters—as laid out in the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

Popper claims voter fraud occurs every year in myriad ways, although nobody really knows to what extent and whether it has changed election outcomes.

“We don’t know. And just for the record, that is the correct answer to how much fraud occurs,” Popper told me.

The Supreme Court must figure out how to strike the right balance between Ohio’s right to keep its voter rolls up-to-date and ensure it doesn’t create undue hardship for citizens to exercise their right to vote.