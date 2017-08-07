Database management or voter suppression?

Bannon’s blunder
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon pulled a page out of fired communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s playbook Wednesday: calling a liberal reporter for an unsolicited rant.
On Wednesday night, the American Prospect published an interview with Bannon that surprised everyone—Bannon included.
The White House strategist called Robert Kuttner, an editor for the magazine, to talk about a story on China he enjoyed reading. Bannon then proceeded to rant openly about China, North Korea, and his enemies within the administration. And according to Axios, Bannon had no idea he was speaking on the record.
Bannon directly contradicted President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” comments, telling Kuttner the United States has no military solution for North Korea: “Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that 10 million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here, they got us.”
He also described his efforts to take down his rivals in the departments of Defense, State, and Treasury. Bannon said his enemies within the Trump administration are “wetting themselves.”
Rumors are already swirling that Bannon’s stint in the White House is expiring. This gaffe isn’t likely to help his standing with Trump. —E.W.
Transgender military ban on hold?
Three weeks ago, President Donald Trump declared in an unexpected tweet that transgender Americans could no longer serve in the military in any capacity. Trump’s announcement pleased many social conservatives who disagreed with the Obama administration’s openness to transgender military personnel, but the president created confusion for the Pentagon. He tweeted the policy change without coordinating the logistics with U.S. military leaders. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters on Monday he has received no direction from Trump on how to carry out the order. This leaves transgender service members untouched until further notice. “The policy is going to address whether or not transgenders can serve, under what conditions, what medical support they require, how much time would they be perhaps non-deployable, leaving others to pick up their share of everything,” Mattis said. “There’s a host of issues, and I’m learning more about this than I ever thought I would.” —E.W.