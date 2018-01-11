Data flight recorder from downed plane found

Indonesian navy divers on Thursday found the flight data recorder from the Lion Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea Monday, killing all 189 people on board. Only one victim has been identified so far. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft went down 13 minutes after it took off from Jakarta. Navy diver Sgt. Sertu Hendra told a local news outlet that his team followed the “pings” they detected from the device until they found its exact location despite working against strong currents. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said divers are still searching for the cockpit voice recorder and other missing parts of the plane.

Brig. Gen. Hudi Suryanto, who leads the Indonesian Automatic Finger Print Identification System, told reporters that, after examining 48 body bags, investigators identified the first victim as 24-year-old Jannatun Cintya Dewi, whose family buried her on Thursday. Indonesian police said Dewi worked with the energy ministry in Jakarta.