Darwin dissenters

Stanford University investigates researchers
Stanford University confirmed last week that it has launched a third-party investigation into three of its faculty members who had interactions with He Jiankui, the Chinese scientist who received worldwide disapproval when he announced in November that he had produced the first gene-edited babies.
Chinese government officials released their preliminary investigation of He’s work in January, according to the state news agency Xinhua. The report said He sidestepped regulations, dodged supervision, forged ethical review documents, and raised funds and organized a research team outside of his university lab to edit the genes of human embryos for the purpose of reproduction, a scientific act explicitly banned in China. As soon as the report came out, administrators fired He from his position at the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen.
Several prominent U.S. scientists knew of, or strongly suspected, what He was doing. He did postdoctoral research at Stanford University, and three professors—Stephen Quake, his former adviser; William Hurlbut, a bioethicist; and Matthew Porteus, a genetics expert—kept in contact with the young scientist after he returned to China to begin his job in Shenzhen, MIT Technology Review reported.
Hurlbut and Porteus said they knew of He’s interest in gene-editing babies and discouraged him from it, but Hurlbut said he had strongly suspected He went ahead with his plans anyway.
Rice University in Houston is investigating interactions He had with Michael Deem, a bioengineering professor and He’s former adviser. He also sent an email to Craig Mello of the University of Massachusetts announcing the pregnancy of the gene-edited babies. Mello served as a scientific adviser for He’s Direct Genomics company (not involved in the gene editing) until he resigned in December, just after He announced that gene-edited twin girls had been born.
The situation brings up ethical questions about how much responsibility scientists should bear in policing one another. Leigh Turner, a University of Minnesota bioethicist, said scientists who knew of He’s intentions seemed to adopt a culture of silence: “There seems to have been multiple lost opportunities.” —J.B.