Darwin dissenters

Darwinists around the globe celebrated the biologist’s 210th birthday on Tuesday, as a growing body of scientists voiced doubt about his theory of evolution.

The Discovery Institute announced this month that the number of doctoral scientists who have signed its “Scientific Dissent from Darwinism” list has topped 1,000. The list’s signers collectively state, “We are skeptical of claims for the ability of random mutation and natural selection to account for the complexity of life. Careful examination of the evidence for Darwinian theory should be encouraged.”

The group includes professors and researchers at prestigious universities such as Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Oxford, Cambridge, Berkeley, MIT, and UCLA, as well as members of the national academies of science in countries such as Brazil, the Czech Republic, Russia, and the United States.

David Klinghoffer, senior fellow at the Discovery Institute, said the list grossly underrepresents the actual number of doctoral scientists skeptical about Darwinism because fear of professional repercussions keeps them silent. “Given all this—the fear of taint and reprisals—it follows inevitably that the 1,000+ names represent only the tip of a vast iceberg,” he wrote on the organization’s blog.

The world of secular science makes it nearly impossible for researchers who don’t buy into Darwinian evolution to publish their work in peer-reviewed journals, no matter how credible and scientifically rigorous it may be, Nathaniel Jeanson, a creationist who earned a doctorate in cell and developmental biology at Harvard, told me. But then secular scientists point to the fact that research supporting creationism isn’t published in peer-reviewed journals as evidence it isn’t scientifically credible. “It’s a circular argument,” Jeanson said. “They put up an impenetrable wall.”