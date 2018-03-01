Daniels’ lawyer seeks Trump deposition

The attorney for adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, filed motions Tuesday in federal court in California requesting sworn testimony from President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. The court filing requests Trump and Cohen testify under oath regarding the 2016 nondisclosure agreement with Clifford, who claims to have had a brief affair with Trump in 2006. Avenatti outlined questions he has, including whether Trump knew about the agreement and the scope of his involvement, where the alleged $130,000 payment to Clifford came from, and whether Trump consented to the agreement and was involved in efforts to silence Clifford to benefit his presidential campaign. Avenatti said he wants no more than two hours of questioning for each witness. A court hearing for the depositions is set for April 30, Avenatti tweeted Wednesday. Clifford said she signed an agreement with Cohen to keep her story quiet but is suing to break the contract, claiming it’s not valid because Trump never signed it.