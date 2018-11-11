Dandelion design

The fluffy seeds that make dandelions so prolific as weeds also makes them unique in God’s creation. A team of bioengineers recently discovered dandelions use a type of flight scientists have never seen before, according to a study published in the journal Nature last month.

Dandelion seeds dangle from a parachute-like structure called a pappus. Each pappus contains about 100 filaments radiating out from a central point like the spokes of a bicycle wheel. And, like a parachute, the structure of the pappus increases aerodynamic drag, slowing the descent of each seed. But scientists could not figure out how the seeds stay in the air long enough to disperse so far—sometimes traveling for miles.

When other seeds, or even animals and airplanes, take flight, rings of circulating air called vortices form around them and assist propulsion. But scientists did not think vortices could form around a dandelion’s pappus because of how much space was between the spokes. To researchers’ astonishment, they discovered that a vortex materializes and hovers above the pappus without ever coming into contact with it (see video below). The empty spaces between the spokes make it possible for the vortices to materialize. “All falling objects, from feathers to cannon balls, create turbulence in their wake,” the researchers said. “But it takes a rare combination of size, mass, shape, and, crucially, porosity, for the pappus to generate this vortex ring.”