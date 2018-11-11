Dandelion design

The scientists also found the dandelion seed spokes have the perfect structure to remain airborne. When they constructed silicone models of the pappus and varied the amount of space between spokes, only those that imitated the natural dandelion pappus, which is 92 percent space, could maintain a detached vortex. When the scientists varied the spaces as by little as 10 percent, the vortices destabilized.
In an article in Nature, the editors described this discovery as “an example of how evolution can produce ingenious solutions to the most finicky problems, such as seed dispersal.” Even more puzzling: How a blind, random chance process such as evolution could produce such “ingenious solutions.”