Damaged/Missing Issues

Please use this form to request a replacement copy for any missing or damaged issue of your WORLD Magazine. We make every effort to deliver a top-quality issue of WORLD to our subscribers by the date on the cover, but when that doesn't happen, please let us know. We want to serve you better.

This form is for requesting replacement copies of missing or damaged issues of WORLD Magazine. If you wish to order additional copies of recent or archived issues of WORLD, please contact Member Services, and we will be happy to assist you.