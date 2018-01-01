Dallas Police fires officer who shot man in his home

A white police officer accused of fatally shooting her African-American neighbor inside his own apartment was fired Monday for “adverse conduct,” the Dallas Police Department said. Officer Amber Guyger, a four-year veteran of the police force, has been charged with manslaughter in the Sept. 6 shooting that left 26-year-old Botham Jean dead. Guyger returned to her apartment complex after a 15-hour shift and said she parked on the wrong floor of the parking garage. She then entered Jean’s apartment, thinking it was her own. When she saw a figure moving around in the dark, she told investigators that she drew her weapon and, after Jean refused her verbal commands, fired twice, claiming she didn’t realize she had entered the wrong apartment until she turned on the lights. She turned herself in three days later, and is currently out on bond.

Police Chief U. Renee Hall dismissed Guyger during a hearing Monday, according to a statement posted on Twitter. Jean family attorneys and protesters have been calling for Guyger’s firing since the shooting.