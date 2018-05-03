DACA deadline arrives without action

WASHINGTON—Monday marks the deadline set by President Donald Trump to find a legislative solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but recipients likely won’t feel any immediate effects. Trump announced the demise of DACA in September with a six-month delay for Congress to reach an agreement on how to replace the Obama-era program that protects immigrants brought to the country illegally as minors. Lawmakers failed to pass any immigration legislation despite bipartisan support to protect the 700,000 DACA recipients. Two federal courts paused the termination of the program while litigation continues. The Trump administration appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to get a quick resolution, but the justices would not allow the case to circumvent the appeals process. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is reviewing the case but does not expect to reach a decision until June, leaving thousands of young immigrants in limbo. Meanwhile, advocacy groups are using Monday’s original deadline to spur lawmakers and the White House into action. The American Civil Liberties Union on Sunday launched multiple six-figure advertising campaigns to highlight the inaction on DACA. Members of the Evangelical Immigration Table called on Christians on Monday to pray for DACA participants and for lawmakers to quickly find a resolution.