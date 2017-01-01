Cyclone Kenneth dumps more rain on Mozambique

Heavy rainfall continued to bring flooding and landslides across parts of northern Mozambique on Tuesday, days after Cyclone Kenneth made landfall. Officials have recorded at least 38 deaths so far, but several affected regions remain inaccessible. Mozambique’s national weather service on Monday said moderate to strong rain will persist across the region over the next 24 hours.

Cyclone Kenneth hit the city of Pemba in the Cabo Delgado province on Thursday with sustained winds of 136 miles per hour. The UN World Food Program said the cyclone destroyed crops across the mostly rural region that depends on fishing and agriculture. “The area is already very vulnerable to food insecurity,” organization spokesman Herve Verhoosel said.

Authorities also braced for a cholera outbreak as access to clean drinking water became a growing concern. On March 14, Cyclone Idai struck the central part of the country, leaving 600 people dead. The storm triggered a cholera outbreak that affected more than 5,000 people.