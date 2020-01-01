Cyclone Amphan brings destruction, death

The super cyclone that hit the coastal regions of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday flooded farmlands, tore down homes, and cut electricity and communication access. Officials confirmed 10 deaths in Bangladesh, 12 in India’s West Bengal state, and two in India’s Odisha state.

What is the extent of the damage? The Bangladeshi Ministry of Power said the storm cut electricity for at least 1 million people, while flooded bridges and fallen trees left some areas inaccessible. More than 3 million people evacuated to crowded shelters, where many fear the coronavirus could spread. The cyclone also breached about a dozen flood-protection embankments. Indian meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall in many parts of the state in the coming week.

