Cutting off Planned Parenthood’s allowance

The Trump administration issued proposed rules last week that would disqualify Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from receiving federal family planning funds.

The news comes nearly a year after pro-life members of Congress sent a letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, urging him to update the regulations and stop giving money under Title X of the Public Health Service Act to Planned Parenthood.

“We applaud HHS Secretary Azar and the Trump administration on this move that protects American taxpayers from paying for abortion through Title X,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life. “At the same time, the new regulation protects low-income women who rely on Title X assistance because no funds will be cut from the program.”

Existing rules state that abortion providers can receive Title X funds but cannot spend them on abortion-related activities. But the line between family planning and abortion funds gets blurry on a practical level, Mallory Quigley, communications director for the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, told me.

“Title X is basically treated like a slush fund,” Quigley said. “It can be used to pay for the electric bill and advertising. So [Planned Parenthood is] using Title X dollars to fund advertising to get people in the door as contraceptive clients and then re-selling them on abortion later on. And this is not what the Title X program was intended for.”

Planned Parenthood receives around $60 million a year in funds from the program. While the abortion giant says it keeps abortion expenses separate from its family planning expenses, pro-life advocates point to the original Title X statute that says, “None of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

The new regulations also would prohibit Title X recipients from referring patients for abortion and remove the requirement they must provide “non-directive abortion counseling,” or present abortion as a family planning option. Unless providers like Planned Parenthood are willing to stop referring for and performing abortions, they now stand to lose one of their significant sources of income.

Quigley said she expects the abortion lobby to file suit, but also expects the regulations to stand up to the challenge. She pointed to the 1991 U.S. Supreme Court decision Rust v. Sullivan, which upheld the 1988 updates to the Title X regulations that reinforced the original statute by saying abortion could not be a method of family planning.