Custody battle

A new border security policy mandates separating children from parents who are apprehended after illegally entering the United States. The families can face federal criminal prosecution even if making an asylum claim.

Though prosecution of illegal immigrants has always been the law, in practice, the U.S. government in the past did not always charge parents who crossed the border illegally with their children, instead referring them to immigration court for resolution of their cases.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions explained the Department of Justice measure as “zero tolerance” for all illegal entry. “If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law,” Sessions said in a May 7 speech. “If you don’t like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border.”

At a Senate hearing last week, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen defended the policy, saying there is a “dangerous increase” in the number of families and unaccompanied immigrant children despite total illegal crossings falling to the lowest level in 45 years. In December 2017, officials apprehended more than 4,000 unaccompanied minors and 8,000 family units who illegally crossed the border, an increase of 30 percent and 68 percent, respectively, since October, DHS reported. In fiscal year 2017, Customs and Border Patrol detained 104,999 such family units.

Of the more than 1,000 people a day who get caught, Nielsen said, “Our policy is if you break the law, we will prosecute you. You have the option to go to a port of entry and not illegally cross into our country."

Critics, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, liken the new policy to using children as a weapon to fight the flow of illegal migrants, who hope to be treated leniently as a family. DHS says the deterrent aimed at families seeks to put a dent in the larger criminal enterprise at the border because human smuggling rings manipulate illegal immigrant children as pawns.

Criminal gangs and smugglers use children as a means to help unrelated adults claim asylum by posing with them as families. Minor children who travel to the border alone, and even those sent or brought over illegally by relatives, often become victims of extortion and sex trafficking by smugglers and gang members along the way and once inside the United States. Last year, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 4,606 transnational gang members and gave assistance to 820 exploited child arrivals, according to written testimony by Homeland Security investigator Derek Benner and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations official Matthew Albence.

Once adults are detained for prosecution for entering the country illegally, the children with them must be placed in the care of the U.S. Department Health and Human Services (HHS) within two days. Some get sent to relatives living in the United States. HHS has proven itself shamefully inept at taking care of the children: The agency last year lost track of 1,500 children it placed in foster environments, according to The Washington Times. Thousands more got lost in HHS care during the Obama administration.

Immigration policy must be pro-family, said the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention. “A core belief that has historically been shared by Christians and political conservatives is the idea that the basic unit of society is the family, rather than the individual.”