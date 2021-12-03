Cuomo resists demands he resign

A growing chorus from within his own party says Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo—a member of one of New York’s best-known political dynasties—should step down. By Friday afternoon, 12 of 19 U.S. House Democrats from New York, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, said the sexual misconduct claims against Cuomo warranted his resignation. Six women, including five who worked for Cuomo, have accused the governor of inappropriate behavior ranging from unwanted kisses and touches to overly intimate questions.

Will Cuomo step down? He denies the accusations and said he would not give in to “cancel culture.” “I’m not going to resign,” the governor said during an afternoon phone call with reporters. “I did not do what has been alleged. Period.” New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the claims.

Dig deeper: Read Steve West’s report in Liberties about Cuomo’s targeted attempts to close churches during the COVID-19 pandemic.