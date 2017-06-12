Cuba attack patients had brain abnormalities

Doctors discovered brain abnormalities while treating the U.S. victims of mysterious attacks in Cuba. The finding is the most specific to date since the attacks began. Medical tests revealed the U.S. Embassy workers in Havana developed changes to the white matter tracts that allow parts of the brain to communicate. Investigators had suspected “sonic attacks” after American diplomatic staffers reported they heard loud, mysterious sounds followed by hearing loss and ear ringing. Twenty-four U.S. officials and spouses fell ill after attacks at homes and hotels. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday he’s “convinced these were targeted attacks,” but the government doesn’t know who’s behind them. The majority of the patients have fully recovered, some after rehabilitation and other treatment, officials said. Cuba has denied involvement in the attacks and instead accused the U.S. workers of telling “deliberate lies.” The report said the doctors’ findings would be discussed in an article submitted to the Journal of the American Medical Association.