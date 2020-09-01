Crowds jeer as Trump visits Supreme Court

WASHINGTON—Hundreds gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday. When President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived, some of the crowd booed them and shouted, “Vote him out!” White House press secretary Kaleigh McEnany said later, “The chants were appalling but certainly to be expected when you’re in the heart of the swamp.”

How has the president responded to Ginsburg’s death? Trump did not say anything while he and his wife stood near the late justice’s casket. When reporters asked him about Ginsburg’s death on Friday night, the president reacted with visible surprise and said he hadn’t heard. “She led an amazing life,” Trump said. “What else can you say?”

