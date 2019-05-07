Crowds brave rain for Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ celebration

WASHINGTON—Despite rain showers, a large crowd of people turned out Thursday in the nation’s capital for President Donald Trump’s Independence Day celebration, dubbed a “Salute to America,” which included a parade and fireworks afterward. In a one-hour speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, the president largely stayed away from politics but instead listed American accomplishments, ranging from the defeat of the British in the American Revolution and the establishment of the armed forces to landing on the moon 50 years ago and inventing various technologies like the telephone and airplane. “Together we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told—the story of America,” Trump said. Those crowded around the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall punctuated moments of silence with chants of “USA! USA!”

The celebration featured flyovers to honor each of the five military branches, including Air Force F-22 Raptors and a B-2 Stealth Bomber, Army Apache helicopters, and a performance by the Navy Blue Angels flight team. After dark, a $75,000 fireworks display lit up the sky over the Lincoln Memorial.

Democrats took to social media to criticize the celebration, accusing the president of politicizing Independence Day. Some protesters also came to the parade toting small balloons depicting the president as a baby.