Croatia downs England, faces France in World Cup final

Croatia shocked England in a come-from-behind 2-1 victory in the World Cup semifinals Wednesday in Moscow, denying England its first World Cup final since winning its only title in 1966. The Croatians face France Sunday in their first World Cup final.

England scored early in the match when Kieran Trippier’s free kick found the net in the fifth minute of play. But Croatia’s Ivan Perisic beat England defender Kyle Walker to a ball curled in by Croatia defender Sime Vrsaljko in the 68th minute to score the tying goal. The match remained tied at the end of regulation time, but Croatia seized the momentum in the extra period, with Mario Mandzukic getting a header assist from Perisic and rifling the ball past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 109th minute.

“It hurts a lot,” said England captain Harry Kane. “It’s going to hurt for a while, of course, but we can hold our heads up high.”

England and Belgium, losers to France on Tuesday, will play for the second time in the tournament in the third-place match in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday.