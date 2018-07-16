CRISPR danger

Research conducted in 2012 at the University of California, Berkeley, paved the way for using CRISPR-Cas9 technology to genetically engineer animal and human DNA. Scientists soon began touting the gene-editing tool as a marvel with the potential to cure and prevent a wide variety of diseases. But researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute recently published a study in Nature Methods that shows that use of CRISPR may cause a great deal of unintended genetic damage.

Researchers use CRISPR to alter sections of DNA in genes by cutting at specific points, and then either deleting genetic information or adding new material at those sites. But the technique can have negative consequences if it accidently modifies DNA researchers had not targeted. Until now, researchers only looked for unintended alterations in the immediate area of the CRISPR editing or else on different genes altogether.

One study, published in Nature Methods but later retracted, showed that CRISPR can cause hundreds of unintended mutations in genes other than the targeted one. Other studies looked at the area close to the site of editing and did not find any unforeseen alterations.

But, in the new study, researchers looked at an area within the targeted gene but not close to the specific point of editing. There they found that CRISPR frequently caused extensive mutations that could lead to switching important genes on or off and could cause dangerous changes in many cells. According to the researchers, the gene damage they found represented a common outcome of CRISPR and could affect many locations. “We found that changes in the DNA have been seriously underestimated before now,” Allan Bradley, one of the researchers, said in a statement, because the mutations were too far away from the target site for standard methods of analysis to detect.

Some experts are not alarmed. Fyodor Urnov, associate director at Altius Institute for Biomedical Sciences in Seattle told Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News that claiming CRISPR could cause disease-producing consequences represents an “extraordinary overstatement.”

Biotech companies, hoping to commercialize CRISPR, likewise downplayed the study. Tom Barnes, senior vice president of Intellia called the report “a little bit alarmist,” according to Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News. And a spokesperson for Editas Medicine told the publication, “We are aware of, and not specifically concerned about, this latest bench research finding as we work to make CRISPR-based medicines.”