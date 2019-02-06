Crime, punishment, and liberty

The U.S. Supreme Court granted a stay of execution March 25 to a Buddhist prisoner on Texas’ death row after state officials refused to allow his spiritual adviser to accompany him in the death chamber. The decision could pave the way for more high court rulings in favor of individuals’ religious liberty.

Patrick Henry Murphy and a group of inmates escaped from a Texas prison in 2000 and committed numerous robberies, one of which resulted in the fatal shooting of a police officer. Murphy, now age 57 and sentenced to death for the crime, became a Buddhist while in prison. Texas law only allows chaplains who have been extensively vetted to accompany prisoners in the death chamber, and only Christian or Muslim chaplains were available at the time of Murphy’s scheduled execution. The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that Texas could not execute Murphy without allowing his spiritual adviser or another Buddhist reverend to be present. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented.

Becket, a religious liberty legal defense group, filed a friend-of-the-court brief in Murphy’s case stating that barring a Buddhist adviser from the execution chamber violated the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Free Exercise defense differs from that in another recent death row case in which the Supreme Court allowed the execution of Domineque Ray, an African American, Muslim man.

Ray wanted his imam present in the death chamber, but Alabama law does not allow anyone except Department of Corrections employees in the room. The facility had a Christian chaplain on staff who could attend the execution if Ray wanted. But Ray argued that the state was violating the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment‚ which says the government cannot establish a state religion, by not having a Muslim chaplain available. But the Supreme Court found that because Alabama did not allow outside chaplains of any faith in the execution chamber, it was respecting the Establishment Clause. Ray was executed Feb. 7.

Some critics have accused the Supreme Court of religious and racial bias for staying the execution of Murphy, who is white, and not Ray. But Luke Goodrich, a lawyer with Becket, pointed out some key differences between the cases. He told me that while Ray’s case said the government was giving too much leeway to one religion, Murphy’s case said the government violated one individual’s religious liberty. Becket argued in its brief in Murphy’s case that the moment of death is so universally recognized as spiritually significant that “the state has to have a really important reason to separate a dying person from a clergy, given the interference with the free exercise of religion.”

The ruling offers some guidance to prison officials about the importance of allowing prisoners to observe their religion at the moment of their death. But it also is good news for religious liberty more broadly. Goodrich pointed out that when Becket successfully litigated the 2014 Hobby Lobby case, whose owners objected to the Obamacare contraceptive and abortifacient mandate on religious grounds, the court relied on the 2010 case Abdulhaseeb v. Calbone about whether a Muslim inmate had the right to a halal diet.

“If you take away religious freedom from prisoners, you’re undermining religious freedom for everybody else,” Goodrich said. “People lose a lot of their rights when they go to prison, rightly so, but they don’t lose their humanity. … Part of being a human being is that the government doesn’t have a right to interfere with your religious practice unless it has a really powerful need for doing so.”