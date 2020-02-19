Crime-fighting couple saves the date

A husband and wife team of police officers had an unexpected date night activity: stopping a robbery. Detective Chase McKeown and Officer Nicole McKeown were off duty and eating at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday when a gunman threatened the cashier, WAVE-TV reported.

What did the couple do? Surveillance footage shows the McKeowns, who have been married only six months, pulled guns on the assailant and chased him from the restaurant. They later caught the suspect, Justin Carter, and held him until on-duty officers arrived.