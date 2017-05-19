Creationist barred from studying Grand Canyon rocks

Andrew Snelling, an Australian geologist, has spent nearly four years attempting to get a permit to gather about 60 half-pound rock samples from four locations in the Grand Canyon for geological research.

The National Park Service has responded with unneccessary delays and stall tactics, according to his attorney Gary McCaleb. Now Snelling is suing the park service for discriminating against him because of his creationist worldview.

Snelling has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Sydney and over 45 years’ laboratory and field experience in geological research, according to the official complaint, filed May 9. Snelling has published numerous professional articles in peer-reviewed geology journals and has served as the geologic interpreter on more than 30 river trips through the Grand Canyon since 1992.

Despite Snellling’s credentials, the park service refused to grant him a permit because “he doesn’t have a credible scientific track record.” Officials also told Snelling he should get his rock samples from some other location even though Snelling’s proposal was to expand on previous research he did on sedimentary rock folds that are unique to the Grand Canyon.

Snelling argues the real reason for the park service’s refusal is his belief in young earth creationism. He has been the geology spokesman for the Creation Science Foundation and is the editor-in-chief of the Answers Research Journal, a professional peer-reviewed journal. Both entities are affiliated with Answers in Genesis, a Christian apologetics organization that supports a young earth view of creation.

When the park service ordered Snelling to submit two peer reviews of his project, he submitted three, all of which gave highly favorable ratings. But when the service requested a review of Snelling’s proposal from an expert of its own choice, Karl Karlstrom, a geologist at the University of New Mexico, discredited it. “Snelling is a creationist who appears to wish to advance his faith that Noah’s flood deposited the Cambrian strata,” he wrote in an email.

Karlstrom also scoffed at one of Snelling’s peer reviewers, stating the reviewer “appears to be another creationist” who “has some science papers but also a creationist agenda.”

The park service also sought the opinion of Peter Huntoon, a geologist who has conducted his own research at the Grand Canyon. Huntoon berated Snelling’s proposal calling it “dead end creationist material” and urged the park service to set up an internal screening process “so that those who represent inappropriate interests should be screened out.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents Snelling, said the park service’s actions were inconsistent with President Donald Trump’s May 4 religious freedom executive order.

“This case perfectly illustrates why President Trump had to order executive agencies to affirm religious freedom, because park officials specifically targeted Dr. Snelling’s religious faith as the reason to stop his research,” senior counsel Gary McCaleb said.

“Something’s fundamentally wrong when a government stops a good scientist from doing good research,” McCaleb told Phoenix New Times.