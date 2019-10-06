Crane collapse in Dallas kills one after storm
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 6/10/19, 11:55 am
A crane crashed into a Dallas apartment building Sunday, killing one woman and injuring at least five other people, after a storm with strong winds hit the city. Two of the injured residents from the Elan City Lights apartments are in critical condition. The collapse occurred on a day in which a storm brought winds gusting up to 70 mph, felling trees and knocking out power in parts of the city. The ultimate cause of the collapse was unknown, but there was a “strong possibility” that the winds “played some role,” Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said. Everyone who lived in the damaged buildings was either taken to a hospital or out of the apartment at the time of the collapse, he added.
Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., which owns the crane, said in a statement it would send officials to determine the cause of the collapse and cooperate with any investigation.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute.