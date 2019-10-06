Crane collapse in Dallas kills one after storm

A crane crashed into a Dallas apartment building Sunday, killing one woman and injuring at least five other people, after a storm with strong winds hit the city. Two of the injured residents from the Elan City Lights apartments are in critical condition. The collapse occurred on a day in which a storm brought winds gusting up to 70 mph, felling trees and knocking out power in parts of the city. The ultimate cause of the collapse was unknown, but there was a “strong possibility” that the winds “played some role,” Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said. Everyone who lived in the damaged buildings was either taken to a hospital or out of the apartment at the time of the collapse, he added.

Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., which owns the crane, said in a statement it would send officials to determine the cause of the collapse and cooperate with any investigation.