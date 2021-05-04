COVID-19 surges in parts of Europe

Poland recorded more than 35,000 cases of the coronavirus per day recently and imposed new restrictions over Easter. French Health Minister Olivier Véran on Monday said the number of ICU beds holding virus patients could again reach the heights seen a year ago. Ukraine also announced new restrictions as the more transmissible U.K. variant of the virus drives an increase in cases across parts of Europe. Many EU countries are working to speed up vaccine distribution, but Easter slowed down some of those plans.

Has Britain also seen more cases? Both infections and deaths have continued to fall, particularly since the country launched its vaccination campaign. Britain plans to roll out regular COVID-19 tests twice a week for all residents, and 6 in 10 adults have received a vaccine against the virus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said barbers, gyms, outdoor bars, and restaurant patios can reopen next week.

