COVID-19 rules: Keep calm but don’t carry on

Closures are the norm with COVID-19 making inroads into all 50 states as of Tuesday. The number of U.S. cases passed 7,300, and the death toll climbed to more than 115, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center on Wednesday morning. Social distancing has left a few events unaffected: Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner claimed first in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska early Wednesday morning. He and his 10 dogs ran the nearly 1,000-mile race in 9 days, 10 hours, 37 minutes, and 47 seconds.

Is anything else still open? Not the northern border—President Donald Trump said the United States and Canada would allow only essential traffic to cross, though trade will continue. Nevada ordered a halt to gambling, shutting down everything from casinos to grocery store slot machines for a month starting Wednesday. Few places have allowed bars and restaurants to remain open for anything more than takeout. As of Tuesday night, only 11 states had not closed down all schools, but all states had at least some districts closed or scheduled to close, according to Education Week.

Dig deeper: Read Leah Hickman’s report about creative ways Americans are helping their neighbors during the coronavirus crisis.