COVID-19 rebounds in some places

As many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, according to U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials on Thursday. Though the official count of confirmed U.S. cases is about 2.4 million, “our best estimate right now is that for every case that was reported, there actually are 10 more infections,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said on a call with reporters.

What does that mean for public health? The estimates show the COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious threat to the United States. Daily deaths, hospitalizations, and the percentage of positive tests are rising in many parts of the country. States such as Washington, California, Nevada, North Carolina, and Virginia have mandated people wear face coverings in public. But the country’s preparedness to handle outbreaks of the virus has drastically improved since March, Redfield noted.

