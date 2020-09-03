COVID-19 makes inroads in the nation’s capital

Two Republican lawmakers are isolating themselves after interacting with a man who later tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said they met the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago near Washington. In a separate case, Christ Church Georgetown suspended all activity after its rector, the Rev. Timothy Cole, became the first person diagnosed with COVID-19 in the nation’s capital. Maryland reported five cases as of Sunday, while Virginia reported its second case.

What about the rest of the country? Passengers will disembark from the Grand Princess cruise ship Monday at the Port of Oakland in California and go either to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine. At least 21 of them have COVID-19. The U.S. death toll from the virus had reached 21 as of Monday morning, and more than 500 people are infected. Eight states have declared emergencies.

Dig deeper: Read Jenny Lind Schmitt's report on the situation in Seattle, which has borne the brunt of the U.S. outbreak.