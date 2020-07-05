COVID-19 ICU mortality rate dropping

The number of coronavirus cases keeps rising, but the death rate of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is going down. New research shows coronavirus ICU mortality decreasing by nearly one-third from March through May.

“It is clear in July 2020 that we know much more about this virus, the complications it can cause, and how to prevent those complications than we did in March 2020,” Amesh A. Adalja, an infectious disease and critical care physician at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore, Md., told Medscape.

For the study, published June 30 in the journal Anaesthesia, researchers analyzed data from 24 observational studies with a total of 10,150 patients. The authors and other healthcare professionals offered several possible reasons for the declining death rate, which was consistent across Asia, Europe, and North America.

The coronavirus started out as a new and unfamiliar illness, but doctors have learned a great deal about how to treat it since it arose months ago. With more understanding of the virus, physicians can diagnose patients and intervene more quickly to avoid complications. Adalja also noted researchers have discovered more treatments like the drug remdesivir, which has helped some severely ill people recover faster.

Hospitals have become better equipped to respond to the coronavirus, as well. In the beginning, healthcare systems had not prepared for the surge of patients who needed breathing support. “Hospitals were overwhelmed and makeshift ICUs were created,” Mangala Narasimhan, the regional director of critical care medicine at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, N.Y., told Healthline.

Overwhelmed hospitals put only the sickest patients in intensive care to begin with and treated many patients outside of ICUs with noninvasive ventilation treatments and high-flow nasal oxygen. That led to some hospitals reporting a mortality rate as high as 90 percent for patients undergoing invasive ventilation.

The researchers also suggested early studies might have been inaccurate because they included fewer patients.

Although the declining death rate is good news, the authors noted twice as many people die of coronavirus than from other viral pneumonias in the ICU. But Jonathan Siner, medical director of the Yale–New Haven Hospital Intensive Care Unit, told Healthline he expects the mortality rate to continue to drop: “We are continuing to improve capacity and knowledge, and the benefits of steroids and remdesivir seem real, and both are going to be used pretty uniformly going forward.”