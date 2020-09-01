COVID-19 cases and deaths rise across U.S.

El Paso, Texas, converted part of its convention center into a hospital and on Sunday imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew carrying a fine of up to $500 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The United States’ average daily COVID-19 death count rose by 10 percent over two weeks, reaching 794 on Sunday.

Does that reflect a trend? The daily death toll has been rising, though it’s still much lower than in parts of April, when the virus claimed the lives of more than 2,000 Americans a day. More than 80,000 people tested positive for the virus on Friday and Saturday. That record high could be partially due to increased testing and faster turnaround. Some medical experts fear the case and death count could continue increasing as the weather gets colder.

