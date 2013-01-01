Court upholds German homeschooling ban

A homeschooling family in Germany plans to appeal for an extraordinary judgment from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after suffering a significant setback last week. A seven-judge panel of the ECHR ruled Thursday that a German law against homeschooling did not violate the fundamental rights of the Wunderlich family.

The Wunderlichs chose homeschooling for a combination of reasons, including their Christian faith. In August 2013, more than 30 police officers and seven social workers surrounded the Wunderlich home and forcibly removed their four children. After three weeks, the government sent the children home, gave the parents partial custody, and forced the family to enroll the children in public school.

After courts in Germany upheld the ban on homeschooling, the Wunderlichs appealed to the ECHR, which oversees cases related to the European Convention on Human Rights signed by Germany and other European states.

“They were hopeful,” said Robert Clarke, director of European advocacy for ADF International, Alliance Defending Freedom’s global branch, and the lead attorney representing the Wunderlichs in the case. “Unfortunately, on Thursday we saw a decision from the European Court of Human Rights which doesn’t vindicate their rights. In fact, it upholds the criminal prohibition in Germany on homeschooling.”

Dirk Wunderlich, the children’s father, called the decision disheartening and frustrating.

“It is upsetting that the European Court of Human Rights has not recognized the injustices we have suffered at the hands of the German authorities,” he said.

Most European nations permit homeschooling in some form. German officials have argued throughout the case in support of their ban, stating that allowing homeschooling would create parallel societies. Clarke pointed out that has not happened in the United States, where more than 2 million children are homeschooled.

The family is considering its options, one of which is an appeal to the Grand Chamber of the ECHR. If that happens, the case would be heard by a 17-member panel of judges, each from a different country.

“The Grand Chamber doesn’t take many cases, but it does take cases that are exceptionally interesting for different reasons,” Clarke said. He hopes the court will hear the case “because of the scale of the violation, because of the fact that this affects this family [and] there’s also others in Germany and probably many more beside who would choose to homeschool or home educate in some way, but for the fact of this law existing.”