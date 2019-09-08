Court rules in favor of cross on seal
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/09/19, 10:44 am
A federal court decision Thursday about a Pennsylvania county’s seal bodes well for religious symbols in public settings throughout the country. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Lehigh County can keep the Latin cross on its seal because it has historical and cultural significance beyond its meaning as a Christian symbol. The 3rd Circuit judges followed a new precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court this summer in the case of the Bladensburg cross, a 40-foot World War I monument in Maryland that a group of atheists wanted taken down.
Why is the cross on the county seal? It represents the county’s early German settlers, who fled religious persecution in their home country. The seal, adopted in 1944, has more than a dozen other symbols of the area’s history, including grain silos, textile mills, the Liberty Bell, and a red heart.
Dig deeper: Read an analysis by WORLD Digital’s Rachel Lynn Aldrich of the Supreme Court’s Bladensburg cross decision.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
West Coast GrammaPosted: Fri, 08/09/2019 11:31 am
Yaaay! The truth is that Christians played a significant role in the history of LeHigh County and many other places across our country. This history should not be erased.