Court rules for Texas in Planned Parenthood defunding case
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/21/19, 11:21 am
A federal appeals court last week lifted a lower court ban that prohibited Texas from cutting Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program. U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks blocked Texas from stripping $3 million in Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood in February 2017 after state officials tried to defund the abortion giant based on undercover videos released by the Center for Medical Progress. A Texas inspector general said the footage appeared to show Planned Parenthood had adjusted abortion procedures to better preserve the body parts of babies for scientific experiments. Sparks ruled the officials had provided no evidence of wrongdoing. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday removed Sparks’ preliminary injunction, saying he should have given greater weight to state findings on whether Planned Parenthood staff were medically and ethically qualified.
The case will go back to Sparks to determine if the state has cause to end Planned Parenthood’s funding.
“Planned Parenthood’s reprehensible conduct, captured in undercover videos, proves that it is not a ‘qualified’ provider under the Medicaid Act, so we are confident we will ultimately prevail,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is a World Journalism Institute graduate. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
news2mePosted: Mon, 01/21/2019 03:18 pm
Many people were convinced to vote for Obama, the abortion king, because he and Oprah declared that your children and grandchildren would otherwise have to get their abortions in a back alley somewhere.
It has been proven over and over the back alley abortion doctor and his minions work in the daylight now with the blessings of the courts. All this while our daughters and grandchildren are being brutalized by this sham. They are dying from unhealthy clinics and practices all in the name of too many people on the planet. Hospitals are mostly scrutinized, but abortion clinics are given a pass because they are providing a service to poor people. We pay taxes to Planned Parenthood and then they get additional tax monies from medicaid. What a SCAM!