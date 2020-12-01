Court relaxes Russian doping punishment

Russia can’t use its flag, name, or anthem at the next two Olympics or any world championship for the next two years. The Swiss Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday lowered the consequences from the four-year ban that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) proposed last year. WADA accused Russian authorities of altering the country’s drug-testing database before giving it to its investigators to hide that its athletes took performance-altering drugs. The ruling also bars Russia from bidding to host sporting events.

What does this mean for Russia? Athletes who are not tied to the country’s doping program can compete under a neutral flag for the next two years. The country could lose its spot to host the 2022 world championships in men’s volleyball and shooting. Russia’s anti-doping agency must pay WADA $1.27 million for investigation costs, $452,000 for legal costs, and a $100,000 fine.

