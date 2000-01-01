Court rejects Brunson appeal, Trump tweets support

A state-run Turkish news agency said a higher court in Turkey rejected an appeal Friday for the release of American Pastor Andrew Brunson, whose detention is a key point of dispute in the tense relationship between the two countries. Anadolu Agency said a high court in Izmir upheld a lower court’s decision earlier this week to keep Brunson under house arrest. President Donald Trump on Thursday signaled the United States could level new sanctions against Turkey over Brunson’s detention, and Turkey said it would reciprocate. U.S. tariffs on Turkish goods have already pushed Turkey into a currency crisis. In a tweet Thursday, Trump urged Brunson to serve as a “great patriot hostage” and criticized Turkey for “holding our wonderful Christian Pastor.” Trump added, “We will pay nothing for the release of an innocent man, but we are cutting back on Turkey!”