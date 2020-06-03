Court partially blocks ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes, immigration officials will have to allow asylum-seekers and others arriving at the U.S. border in California or Arizona to wait in the United States while the courts process their cases. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday blocked the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy in the two border states under its authority.

How will this affect migrants? The policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, requires anyone seeking to enter the country without prior permission to stay south of the border until their court hearings in the United States. If the 9th Circuit ruling takes effect March 12 as scheduled, migrants can cross into California and Arizona to wait for the United States to process their requests. The administration said it is asking the Supreme Court to block the ruling.

