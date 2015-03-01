Court overturns Boston bomber’s death sentence

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will spend the rest of his life in jail, but how he dies will depend on the jury in a new penalty phase trial, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday. A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found bias among the jurors who sentenced Tsarnaev for carrying out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing with his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

What comes next? The 1st Circuit ordered a redo of the sentencing process, but the 27-year-old’s convictions for murder, use of a weapon of mass destruction, and other crimes remain in place. He is in a supermax federal prison in Florence, Colo. His brother died in a shootout with police a few days after the bombing, which killed three people and injured more than 260 others near the Boston Marathon’s finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.

