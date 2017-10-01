Court halts transgender military ban

A federal court in Washington on Monday blocked President Donald Trump from changing the military’s policy on transgender service members. In August, Trump ordered a ban on any new transgender enlistments but left it up to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to set policy for current personnel. Mattis has directed top military leaders to allow transgender people to reenlist and continue to serve for now. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote that transgender members of the military who sued over the change would likely win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from enforcing the policy until courts resolve the case.