Court, family show mercy to Amber Guyger

In court Wednesday, former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger got a 10-year prison sentence and a warm embrace from the brother of the man she killed. Guyger shot Botham Jean in September 2018 after mistaking his apartment for her own and thinking he was an intruder. Eighteen-year-old Brandt Jean said he forgave Guyger for shooting his brother. “I want the best for you because I know that’s exactly what Botham would want you to do, and the best would be to give your life to Christ,” he told her before asking Judge Tammy Kemp for permission to hug Guyger. Kemp also hugged Guyger, handed her personal Bible to her, and told her to live John 3:16.

Is the punishment fair? Dozens of people gathered Wednesday night in downtown Dallas to protest the sentence as too lenient. But at a Dallas church where Botham Jean used to lead singing, family and friends applauded and shouted “amen” when they watched a video of his brother embracing Guyger in court.

