Court dismisses emolument case against Trump
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 7/10/19, 12:39 pm
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming President Donald Trump illegally profited from his office when foreign and domestic officials stayed at his luxury hotel in Washington. The three-judge panel overturned a lower court ruling that the lawsuit could move forward. Trump on Wednesday tweeted that the ruling was a victory against “a big part of the Deep State and Democrat induced Witch Hunt.”
Maryland and the District of Columbia sued the president in 2017, claiming he violated the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits federal office holders from receiving gifts or perks from foreign governments. The appeals court found that the two jurisdictions didn’t have standing to sue.
news2mePosted: Wed, 07/10/2019 04:39 pm
So many people wasting taxpayer money to try and get rid of Trump.
SO SAD...