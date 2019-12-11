Court conservatives appear to support ending DACA
by Mickey McLean
Posted 11/12/19, 01:32 pm
The Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program could soon come to an end. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments on whether it could block the Trump administration’s decision to wind down the immigration program that shields those who came to the United States as children but remain in the country illegally. DACA currently allows 660,000 immigrants to apply for renewable, two-year protected status.
What was the reaction of the court? Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh indicated the White House provided good reasons to do away with DACA. And Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito questioned whether the court had the right to review such executive branch decisions. Justice Sonia Sotomayor disagreed with the administration’s rationale for ending DACA, namely that it is illegal and there is no choice but to end it. The court is expected to announce its ruling by June 2020.
President Donald Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning he would work with Democrats in Congress on a solution for DACA recipients should the court rule in his favor.
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital.
Comments
news2mePosted: Tue, 11/12/2019 04:41 pm
I feel the whole point of not continuing DACA is to send a message to people to NOT bring their children. If illegals can bring a child and avoid ICE for a few years their children can say they are under DACA. But alas I fear that the message will not get to those people who are encouraged by media and Dems to come to America.
Meanwhile our country is beginning to look a lot like India with beggars on every corner, even on gov't property where it is illegal to beg.