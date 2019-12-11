Court conservatives appear to support ending DACA

The Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program could soon come to an end. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments on whether it could block the Trump administration’s decision to wind down the immigration program that shields those who came to the United States as children but remain in the country illegally. DACA currently allows 660,000 immigrants to apply for renewable, two-year protected status.

What was the reaction of the court? Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh indicated the White House provided good reasons to do away with DACA. And Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito questioned whether the court had the right to review such executive branch decisions. Justice Sonia Sotomayor disagreed with the administration’s rationale for ending DACA, namely that it is illegal and there is no choice but to end it. The court is expected to announce its ruling by June 2020.

President Donald Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning he would work with Democrats in Congress on a solution for DACA recipients should the court rule in his favor.

