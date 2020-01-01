Court allows U.K. Parliament suspension

A Scottish judge on Friday declined to block British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament in the run-up to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. Two more cases against the U.K.’s move to leave the European Union are pending in court.

What is the status of Brexit? Johnson is working feverishly to negotiate a tidy separation deal from the EU, which keeps getting hung up on how to handle the border between EU member the Republic of Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland. He said Parliament’s willingness to delay Brexit in the past has weakened his country’s bargaining position. “I’m afraid that the more our friends and partners think, at the back of their mind, that Brexit could be stopped, that the U.K. could be kept in by Parliament, the less likely they are to give us the deal that we need,” Johnson told Sky News. Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to reconvene Parliament on Oct. 14, giving members a narrow window of time to act before the deadline.

